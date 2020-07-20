Isa Funtua: Saraki Expresses Condolences To President Buhari Over Loss Of Close Ally

The 13th President of the Senate, and Chairman of the 8th Session of the Nigerian House of Assembly, Bukola Saraki on Monday expressed his condolences to President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of the Nigerian ruler’s close friend and ally, Alhaji Ismaila Isa Funtua.

“Inalilahi Wa Ina Ilaehi Rajihun. I condole with His Excellency, President Buhari GCFR, on the death of Alhaji Ismaila Isa Funtua”, Saraki said in a brief statement.

“As a valued associate of my late father, Alhaji Funtua always made himself available as a fountain of wisdom.

“He was always ready to offer his advice and give a fresh perspective to issues. I will miss him and the country will miss a detribalised Nigerian and symbol of national unity that he was.

My condolences go to his family, his associates, the people and government of Katsina State and the entire country. May Almighty Allah (SWT) forgive his sins and grant him a place in Aljannah Firdaus”, he said.