Isa Pantami in Fresh Controversy, Uses Facebook to Curse Activist

Isa Pantami, Nigeria’s embattled Minister of Communications and Digital Economy has placed a curse on Deji Adeyanju, the convener of human rights group, Concerned Nigerians, who asked the United States to place the minister permanently on its terrorist watchlist.

Adeyanju had in a letter dated April 11, 2021, with the subject, ‘Terrorist Watchlist – Isa Pantami’ and addressed to the Secretary of State, United States Department of State pointed out that Pantami being a senior member of Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration, is an alleged supporter of terrorists namely Mullah Omar and Osama Bin Laden.

Deji opined that if the allegation were true “Pantami should not hold a sensitive position and be in charge of the database of Nigerians.”

Apparently in response to Adeyanju’s actions, one Datti Assalafiy wrote in a Facebook, “The non-Muslim, Deji Adeyanju, hates Islam and Muslims, supports the abuse of Islam and Muslims on his social media.

“He is one of the enemies of Nigeria’s peace that has won a contract to spread the #ENDSARS crisis on social media which has cost Nigeria more than N3 trillion.

“He is the one who has now written a letter of complaint to the US Embassy in Abuja, requesting that the United States place Sheikh Dr Isa Ali Pantami on a list of people responsible for terrorist activities around the world, and that the embassy accepted his complaint.

“No matter the fate and destiny, there is nothing to associate with these pagans who hate us all the time and their parents.

“O Allah, show this pagan one of your verses, may Allah grant him a long life in hardship and humility to witness the glory of Malam Isa Ali Pantami and the Muslims in Nigeria. Amen Yaa Hayyu Yaa Qayyum.”

Commenting on the post with his verified Facebook page, Pantami wrote in Hausa, “Allah ya tsine masa alubarika” which loosely translated means “May Allah rebuke his blessings.”

The minister comment which gathered over 350 replies was however deleted few minutes after.