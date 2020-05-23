ISIS #ISCAP Force Abducted Women To Sleep Naked In Camps

Popular private Military contractor Edward took to his Instagram account to report 2 girls who escaped from the Islamic State Of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and Islamic State Central Africa Province (ISCAP) camp in northern Mozambique.

The young girls said they fled after going to fetch water as they were not escorted with their usual insurgents and saw an opportunity to escape.

The escapees revealed a planned attack by the terrorist groups on Nhoge Island near Ulo village in Mozambique.

The young girls also revealed that the women in the camp were coerced to sleep naked so as to minimise their chances of escaping from the camp.

Women who were abducted from the same region were also separated from one another so as not to conaive and come up with an escape plan. Edward tweeted

