Israel Begins Ground Offensive Into Gaza Strip

Israel said it has deployed troops to the Gaza Strip on Friday, but it is unclear the extent of their operations.

“Israeli planes and troops on the ground are carrying out an attack in the Gaza Strip,” the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said in a tweet.

IDF spokesperson John Conricus confirmed the ground operation in comments to AFP news agency.

Benjamin Netanyahu said military operations towards Gaza would continue, reiterating his previous claim that Hamas will pay a “heavy price” for its actions.

Military commanders said they had drafted a plan for a ground incursion into Gaza on Thursday.

Israeli troops last entered the Gaza Strip in 2014 during Operation Protective Edge against Hamas.

Rocket alarms have gone off across southern Israel in the cities of Ashdod and Beersheba early Friday, with Hamas saying it shot off 50 rockets toward the area, the Times of Israel news outlet has reported.