Israeli Prime Minister To Face Corruption Charges

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to face trial in court over corruption charges he has denied.

Netanyahu will become the first serving Israeli Prime Minister to face a corruption trial.

He was charged last year November for fraud, bribery and breach of trust in cases where he seeked regulatory favours for his media friends in return for better coverage.

Also for receiving gifts from rich friend from champagne to cigars.

One of the charges accuses him of promoting laws that delivered millions of profit to the owners of a Telecom Company while having behind the scenes influence over their news website.

Netanyahu believes it’s a political witch hunt and legally does not have to resign. He also announced that it won’t affect his day to day activities as a PM.

In 2014 , former Israeli Prime Minister, Ehud Olmert served 16 months in Jail after he was found guilty of receiving bribes while in office.