Isreal’s Minister, Gamliel Test Positive To COVID-19

Isreal’s Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel has tested positive to the COVID-19 virus, becoming the fourth Minister in the country to test positive to the virus.

Annoucing this in a tweet on Sunday, the Minister said she feels good and prays that God aids her recovery process.

Isreal is one of the country’s in the world that is battling to contain the second wave of the of the coronavirus pandemic since the virus hitched the world.



In an effort to stop the spread of the virus Isreali government imposed a nationwide lockdown since September 18.

According to the Health Ministry more than 264,000 cases has been recorded with over 1,700 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.