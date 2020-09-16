It Could Take Africa Another 25 Years To Cleanse Malaria, After Defeating Polio – Bill Gates

Billionaire and co-founder of The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates has explained that eradicating malaria from African region could take up to 25 years.

Gates made the disclosure when asked about lessons learnt from fight won against polio and how the same initiative could be implemented to address malaria problem in Africa.

He described malaria as damaging and pose threats not only to adults but to kids with permanently damaged brain.

According to him, “without response like vaccines developed to fight malaria or better still, effective ways of killing mosquitoes, that it could take more than 25 years to eradicate malaria disease.

Continuing, he believed it can be reduced to 20 years only if the required instruments are adopted in fighting it.

Acknowledging that Nigeria has the most malaria death toll to any country in the world, the billionaire said efforts will be made to reduce the number of deaths.

He also stated that since the parasite resists some of the drugs recommended, that new ones will be needed.

“We will continue working to come up with tools that easily kills mosquitoes”, he added.