It Has Been Difficult Fighting Corruption — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his administration had not found it easy keeping the promises it made in 2015.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, the President stated this during a meeting with the newly appointed service chiefs on Tuesday.

The statement quoted the President as urging them to be patriotic, saying the country was in an emergency.

It read partly, “We’re in a state of emergency. Be patriotic, serve the country well, as your loyalty is to the country.

“You know the stage we were in 2015, you know the stage we are now, and the undertakings we made.

“We promised to secure the country, revive the economy, and fight corruption. None has been easy, but we have certainly made progress.”