“It Is Shameful” — Fani-Kayode Slams Tinubu For Failing To Stand Up To Greet Ooni Of Ife At An Event In Lagos

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Nigeria’s Aviation Minister has slammed Bola Tinubu, ex-Lagos State governor, for failing to stand up to greet the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, at the Coronation of the Oniru of Iruland in Lagos state on Sunday.

Oba Ogunwusi arrived at the event and was walking to the high table when he stopped by to greet Tinubu, who failed to accord the monarch some respect by standing up to greet him.

However, while some Nigerians took to social media to blast Tinubu, others have also blamed the monarch for stopping to greet the lagos former governor.

Fani-Kayode, in a tweet on Thursday morning, said it was insulting and shameful for Tinubu to have refused to stand up to greet the monarch.

“That the Asiwaju of Bourdillon refused to stand up to greet the Ooni of Ife speaks volumes. This was not only deeply insulting to every Ife & indeed son & daughter of Odua but it is also a crying shame. Would a northern pol. leader refuse to stand up for his traditional ruler?” he tweeted.

