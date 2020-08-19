It Is Wrong For An African Man To Kneel Before A Woman During Marriage Proposal – Kanayo O. Kanayo

Nigerian and Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has stated recently that it is wrong for a man during marriage proposal to kneel before a woman, believing the practise to be copied from western world.

Recall also that before now, Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie made similar comment that it is wrong for an Igbo man to kneel during marriage proposal.

Kanoyo O. Kanayo supported Pete’s assertion, while giving his own opinion on the issue via his Instagram account on Tuesday.

According to him, “it is totally unacceptable and incorrect for an African man to go down on his knees when proposing; saying that the act is not of African culture”.

In his words: “I am and remain an African, I totally agree with Pete Edochie on his idea that proposal done with the man kneeling is not of African tradition. That why we keep advising especially the youths to not copy everything they watch on Television”.

He referred to it as life on social media, that individuals have right to live life the way the choose to.

“It is funny because anytime we talk about something like these, people will respond by saying this is not the era of stone age, and thus world is more modernized now, added that they should live their technological age to the fullest, but should bear in mind that the practise is not of our culture.

Kanayo further described the act of kneeling down during proposal as an abominable act, one that should not be done by men.