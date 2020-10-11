“It Seems Buhari, Osibanjo Gave IGP Order To Shoot At #EndSARS Protesters” – Aisha

Nigerian Activist, Aisha Yesufu alleged that the police shot at her and other protesters yearning for disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit.

Aisha via her twitter handle narrated her experience during the campaign against police brutality.

She accused President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Yemi Osibanjo for giving directive that #EndSARS protesters be shot at.

It is a miracle that I am not dead and neither am i in the hospital.

“The step I took when rallying was met with police bullets and I did well to brace myself for the impact”, Aisha explained.

“It seems President Buhari and Prof. Yemi Osibanjo ordered the IGP to shoot at END SARS protesters”.

She further said a protester, Jimoh Isiaq was killed by the police in Ogbomoso on Saturday.