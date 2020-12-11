Italian Football Legend, Paolo Rossi Dies At 64

By Onwuka Gerald
Italian football hero, Paolo Rossi, known to have inspired the national side to victory in the 1982 World Cup, has died at the age of 64.
The Italian National team paid tribute to ‘Pablito’, as he is popularly called. The player was banned for involving in a betting scandal but returned to win the World Cup and the Ballon D’Or the same year.
His wife, Federica Cappelletti announced the ex-footballer’s death with a post on Instagram.
His wife wrote on Instagram, “There will never be anyone like you, unique, special, after you the absolute nothing”.
The news of his death comes two weeks after the death of Argentina football legend Diego Maradona, winner of the 1986 World Cup.
The cause of his death was undisclosed as at time this report was filed.