Italy Records Fewer Than 1000 Patients In Intensive Care Unit For The First Time In 2 Months

Italy has the 3rd highest recorded covid19 deaths after the United States Of America and the United Kingdom.

With over 219,814 confirmed cases and over 30,739 deaths and over 106,587 recovered cases.

For the first time in two months, the country has recorded a total number of 1000 cases in their intensive care unit compared to few months back were they recorded over 5000 patients in the ICU since early March 2020.

With about 1000 patients in the ICU , it is recorded as the lowest figure recorded since March 10th which was the beginning of the lockdown.

The Italian Governments has earlier eased the lockdown slightly on the 4th of May

Italy is also talking about reopening bars, restaurants, museum’s, cultural sites and other businesses by Monday May 18th 2020.

