It’s a damn shame that same sex marriage is still illegal in Nigeria- Journalist Kiki Mordi

December 27, 2019
 

It appears a couple of persons are still very much displeased with the anti-same sex law. In a recent tweet, Journalist, Kiki Mordi, has said it is a shame that same sex marriage is still illegal in Nigeria.

In 2014, ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, signed the anti-same sex bill into law, banning all forms of gay associations or marriage. The law places a 14-year jail term for any offender. 

Kiki who came to limelight following her Sex for Grades documentary released a few months ago, stated that Nigeria is on the wrong side of history for banning same-sex marriages.

