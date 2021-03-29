“It’s A Trick, Yahaya Bello Is Contesting For Ministerial Position In 2023 And Not President” — Deji Adeyanju

Popular Abuja-based activist, Deji Adeyanju, has said that Governor Yahaya Bello’s of Kogi State ambition is to become a minister.

In a series of tweets, Adeyanju, who is the convener of Concerned Nigerians, said Bello was not contesting for president but looking for a ministerial role in 2023.

The activist pointed out that Bello was only tricking people into believing he’s contesting for the presidency.

“Yahaya Bello is contesting for Ministerial position in 2023 and not president. I only feel sorry for those that have fallen for his tricks.

“Nigerians will refuse to hold their elected or selected leaders accountable and even insult those who do but are quick to ask pastors & fellow citizens for accountability. They burn petty thieves alive through jungle justice but hail Bullion Vans rogues. Hypocrites!” he tweeted.

See tweets:

Ahead of the 2023 polls, The Kogi State Governor’s presidential campaign posters have been sighted in some states of the Federation.

Reacting to the development, Bello had said at the right time he would confirm his interest to run for the presidency.

However, he admitted that some Nigerians have been urging him to contest for the presidency in 2023.