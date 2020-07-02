It’s Inappropriate To Use Mask During Exercise – WHO Warns

The World Health Organisation, WHO, has warned that the use of mask during exercise may hinder a person from breathing properly.

According to the health body, sweat could make the mask become wet more quickly which make it difficult to breathe and would promote the growth of microorganisms.

“The important preventive measure during exercise is to maintain a physical distance of at least one metre from others,” it said.

WHO added that the prolonged use of medical masks when properly worn, did not cause Carbon dioxide CO2 intoxication nor oxygen deficiency, debunking the myth that it’s prolonged use can result in death.

It, however, noted that the prolonged use of medical masks could be uncomfortable.

“While wearing a medical mask, make sure it fits properly and that it is tight enough to allow you to breathe normally.

“Do not re-use a disposable mask and always change it as soon as it gets damp.

“Medical masks (also known as surgical masks) are flat or pleated; they are affixed to the head with straps or have ear loops,” it said.

Reacting to other means the virus can be spread it maintained that the likelihood of COVID-19 being spread on shoes and infecting individuals was very low.

“As a precautionary measure, particularly in homes where infants and small children crawl or play on floors, consider leaving your shoes at the entrance of your home.

“This will help prevent contact with dirt or any waste that could be carried on the soles of shoes”.

WHO furather explained that the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is caused by a virus, not by bacteria.

“The virus that causes COVID-19 is in a family of viruses called Coronaviridae. Antibiotics do not work against viruses.

“Some people who become ill with COVID-19 can also develop a bacterial infection as a complication. In this case, antibiotics may be recommended by a health care provider,” it said.

Currently there was no licensed medication to cure COVID-19, WHO said.

It advised people that have symptoms of the disease to call their health care provider or COVID-19 hotline for assistance.

While adding that most people who contracted the COVID-19 had mild or moderate symptoms and recovered due to supportive care.