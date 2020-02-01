IT’S OFFICIAL: Donald Trump imposes immigrant visa ban on Nigeria

US President Donald Trump has imposed an immigrant visa ban on Nigeria and six other countries, earlier confirming media reports on the policy.

Immigrant visas are issued to those who want to relocate to the US.

It also leads to the issuance of permanent residency.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Eritrea, Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan were also affected in the new ban.

However, the ban is not expected to adversely affect the regular visitor visa, although there may be restrictions.

Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the department of homeland security, said the new immigration restrictions are designed to “address security concerns in the way the banned countries track their own citizens, share information with the U.S. and cooperate on immigration matters”.