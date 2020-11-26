Gowon Denies Allegation Of Looting Half Of Central Bank

By Seun Adeuyi

A former military head of state, Yakubu Gowon, has dismissed allegations that he looted half of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), describing it as “rubbish”.

Recall that a member of the United Kingdom parliament, Tom Tugendhat, had accused Gowon of looting Nigeria’s treasury when he left office.

Tugendhat spoke at the UK parliament committee debate on a petition on the #EndSARS crisis.

He had urged the UK to call out corruption and use its powers to stop who profit from Nigeria’s wealth and hide it in foreign countries.

Tugendhat said, “Some people will remember when General Gowon left Nigeria with half of the Central Bank, so it is said, and moved to London.”

He, however did not provide any evidence to support his claim.

Reacting, Gowon told the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), on Thursday that, “I don’t know where he got that rubbish from, I served Nigeria diligently and my records are there for all to see”.

“What the MP said was just mere ridicule and I don’t know as to where he cooked up such statement. I served Nigeria as much as I could and my achievements during those years are available to everyone.

“I don’t want to talk over the matter since those who know me very well say that the MP’s statement is nothing but a mere fallacy”.

Gowon served as Nigeria’s military head of state from 1966 to 1975. This included the time of the oil boom.

After leaving power in 1975, he traveled abroad to study political science and international relations as an undergraduate at Warwick University, UK.