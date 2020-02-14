“It’s Val’s Day… Wait for 48hrs before reporting case of missing partner” — Dolapo Badmus

Public Relations Officer for zone 2 police command, Dolapo Badmus says couples shouldn’t be unnecessarily anxious when they find it difficult to reach their partners on Valentine’s Day.

The celebrity police officer took to her Twitter page on Thursday to offer her two cents to Nigerian lovbirds as they join the rest of the world to observe the annual event.

According to her, people should avoid reporting case of missing person should their loved ones fail to pick calls or reply WhatsApp messages, noting that they can do so after 24 to 48 hours.

“Tomorrow 14th, phones maybe unreachable, WhatsApp messages may not be answered! All efforts may seem proved abortive in reaching your partner! Dear people, there might be no course for alarm! kindly wait for 24 to 48hours before reporting case of a missing person. Happy val y’all,” she wrote.

Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day is celebrated annually on February 14 across the world. It originates as a western Christian feast day in honour of Valentinus, one of the early saints.

The day has amassed huge religious and cultural significance across the globe and is widely seen as a time of celebrating love between mankind.