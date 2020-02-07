Ivanka to Trump after acquittal — Love you dad, you’ve accomplished so much

“Love you, Dad,” Ivanka Trump told her father, US President Donald Trump on Thursday, following his acquittal by the Senate on Wednesday.

Ivanka, who is the Advisor on Job Creation, Economic Empowerment, Workforce Development and Entrepreneurship, to her father, said Trump has accomplished so much and the best was yet to come.

Trump was impeached for charges including abuse of office by the House in December 2019 under the leadership of the 79-year-old Speaker, Nancy Pelosi who said he “remains an ongoing threat to American democracy”.

After his impeachment at the House, Trump faced an impeachment trial at the Senate but was victoriously acquitted of the charges on Wednesday.

Reacting, Pelosi, who publicly tore a copy of the president’s speech this week, said by acquitting Trump of his charges, “The President and Senate Republicans have normalized lawlessness and rejected the system of checks and balances of our Constitution.”

Upon her father’s acquittal, Ivanka wrote on her verified Twitter handle, “This factional fever and incoherent, ill-conceived process have finally ended and the President has rightfully been acquitted. It is time for our country to move forward. Together.

“POTUS has accomplished so much and is just getting started. The best is yet to come!

” Love you, Dad!”

Also, Donald Trump on Thursday, while celebrating his victory at the WhiteHouse described Ivanka as “The future First Lady of the United States”.

