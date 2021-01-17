I’ve Been Justified That Buhari Lacks Capacity To Rule Nigeria – Fayose

By Adejumo Enock

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has said Nigerians can now appreciate why he insisted in 2015 that President Muhammadu Buhari lacked the capacity to rule.

He disclosed this in a series of tweets via his verified Twitter account @GovAyoFayose on Saturday,

While reacting to President Buhari’s recent statement that the country is safer than he met it, Fayose said, “Less than 4 days after President Buhari gleefully told Nigerians that security situation in the North-East under him is better than what it used to be, terrorists attacked and captured a Military Base in Borno State!

A whole Military Base captured by terrorists!!!”.

He added, “Isn’t this a “job well done” by the President and his obsolete Service Chiefs?

They are indeed “doing well for keeping the country safer than the President met it”.

The Former Governor said, “Now Nigerians can appreciate why I insisted in 2015 that Buhari lacked the needed capacity to rule Nigeria”.

Furthermore, “As for Nigerians, we are all on our own waiting for God’s deliverance from these taskmasters”. Fayose said.

