IVM Remains A Manufacturing Company, Not An Assembling Outfit – Innoson

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM), Chief Innocent Chukwuma has disclosed recently that his company only makes the importation of engine and light, as other equipment are garnered within the country.

He gave this revelation during an inspection of the manufacturing plant in Nnewi, Anambra State alongside the Chief Executive Officer, Oilserv, Dr. Emeka Okwuosa who during the tour lauded IVM for its efforts so far.

CEO Okwuosa during the visit, revealed that Oilserv group is currently in collaboration with IVM, to promote production of locally made automobiles in the country.

Continuing, he said the collaboration with IVM is going to pave new path for production of locally made automobiles in Nigeria, and as well for vehicles that are going to function in our industry.

According to him, “IVM has been an exemplary figure on the production of locally made proportions, added that over N600 million worth of automobiles has been procured from IVM from start of year 2020.

Meanwhile Chief Innocent heaped praises on Oilserv and commended it for its willingness to partner and see the promotion of locally made capacity come to actualization, as he charged other companies to follow in their path to do same.

He eschewed rumors suggesting that IVM is an assembling company and not a manufacturing type, and added that about 60 percent of IVM materials are gotten from within the country.

Speaking on the partnership by both groups, the Group Head, Supply Chain, Oilserv Limited, Chukwuma Nkwodinma added that the synergy has done well in promoting the production of local capacity in the country.