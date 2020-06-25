Ivory Coast Attack: Burkina Faso Citizen Identified As Coordinator – Army

The Ivorian Army announced on Thursday that they have identified a Burkina Faso Citizen as the coordinator of the Islamist attack that killed 13 soldiers earlier this month.

The June 10 attack in the Military outpost of Kafolo, which is by the border with Burkina Faso is the worst Islamist attack on Ivorian soil since the Grand Bassam beach resort attack of 2016.

” among the combatant arrested was the Kafolo attack coordinator. He is called Sidibe Ali of Burkinabe nationality” the army said.

The Ivorian Defense Minister on Monday announced the arrest of suspected jihadists after the army raided their hideout, seizing motorcycles, weapons and Communications equipments.

About 30 jihadism were arrested in the operation.

Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso launched a military operation in May tackling the spread of jihadism linked to ISIS and Al-Qaeda in West Africa.

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have suffered attacks this year from Islamists Militants.