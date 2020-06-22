Ivory Coast Attack: Suspected Islamist Head Arrested

The Ivorian Government announced the arrest of the Head of the Suspected Islamist Militant group that attacked 2 weeks ago killing ten soldiers.

On June 10, in the Northern Kafolo Branch of the Army, the deadliest Islamist attack in Ivory Coast since the 2016 Al-Qaeda attack of Grand Bassam beach report that killed 19 people occured.

Minister of Defence, Hamed Bakayoko said: ” The head of the commando unit that carried out the attack was arrested yesterday”.

” Many of the people who committed the criminal and terrorist act have been arrested” he added.

The army announced operations in the Comoe National Park close to the border with Burkina Faso last week, the army said an Islamist Militant base was captured with equipments for communications seized and 27 people arrested.

There has been a rise of Islamist attacks in West Africa this year, with Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso being the hardest hit.

Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast started joint military operations called ” Operation Comoe” to tackle the rising jihadist cells linked to ISIS and Al-Qaeda in West Africa.