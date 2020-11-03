0 comments

Ivory Coast President, Alassane Ouattara, Wins Third Term Amid Boycott

November 3, 2020
 

President Alassane Ouattara of Ivory Coast has emerged winner of the nation’s presidential poll, in an election boycotted by the opposition.

Ouattara won a controversial third term in office, as he took 94% of the vote, even winning 99% in some of his strongholds.

Turnout was put at almost 54%. The result has to be confirmed by the Constitutional Council.

On Monday, the Ivorian opposition said it was creating a transitional government which would organise a new election.

Main opposition candidates Pascal Affi N’Guessan and Henri Konan Bédié had urged their supporters not to vote.

They got 1% and 2% respectively, while a fourth candidate, Kouadio Konan Bertin, also got 2%, according to the official results.

Opposition figures say it was illegal for Mr Ouattara to stand for a third term as it broke rules on term limits.

“Maintaining Mr Ouattara as head of state is likely to lead to civil war,” M N’guessan said, adding that the opposition noted a vacancy of power.

