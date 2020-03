IWD2020: Africa’s 50 Most Powerful Women According to Forbes

This is the first Pan-African compilation of the continent’s leading women, drawn from business, politics, media, science, sports and public life, who are challenging the status quo and creating a trail on terrain where there was none. They are reshaping history, closing inequalities and pioneering new avenues of wealth creation and in turn, lifting others with them.

NAME COUNTRY TITLE SECTOR GRACA MACHEL SOUTH AFRICA FOUNDER, GRACA MACHEL TRUST SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT CLARE AKAMANZI RWANDA CEO, RWANDA DEVELOPMENT BOARD SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT/GOVERNANCE FOLORUNSO ALAKIJA NIGERIA EXECUTIVE VICE CHAIR, FAMFA OIL OIL SECTOR JENNIFER RIRIA KENYA GROUP CEO, ECHO NETWORK AFRICA (ENA); FOUNDING MEMBER, KENYA WOMEN FINANCE TRUST FINANCE LOUISE MUSHIKIWABO RWANDA SECRETARY GENERAL, ORGANISATION INTERNATIONALE DE LA FRANCOPHONIE (OIF) AYA CHEBBI TUNISIA BLOGGER AND AFRICA UNION YOUTH ENVOY MEDIA ELSIE KANZA TANZANIA HEAD OF AFRICA AND MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE, WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM FINANCE IBUKUN AWOSIKA NIGERIA FOUNDER AND CEO, THE CHAIR CENTRE GROUP MANUFACTURING DR JUDY DLAMINI SOUTH AFRICA FOUNDER, MBEKANI GROUP SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT CHARLIZE THERON SOUTH AFRICA HOLLYWOOD ACTRESS ENTERTAINMENT CHIMAMANDA NGOZI ADICHIE NIGERIA AUTHOR, PUBLIC SPEAKER PUBLISHING PHUTI MAHANYELE-DABENGWA SOUTH AFRICA CEO, NASPERS SOUTH AFRICA TECHNOLOGY OBIAGELI ‘OBY’ EZEKWESILI NIGERIA SENIOR ECONOMIC ADVISOR, AFRICA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT POLICY INITIATIVE (AEDPI) SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT GLENDA GRAY SOUTH AFRICA PRESIDENT AND CEO, SOUTH AFRICAN MEDICAL RESEARCH COUNCIL (SAMRC) HEALTHCARE THULI MADONSELA SOUTH AFRICA LAW TRUST CHAIR, SOCIAL JUSTICE RESEARCH AT STELLENBOSCH UNIVERSITY LAW WENDY LUHABE SOUTH AFRICA SOCIAL ENTREPRENEUR & CO-FOUNDER, WIPHOLD FINANCE ANGÉLIQUE KIDJO BENIN FOUR-TIME GRAMMY AWARD WINNER ENTERTAINMENT MANAL ROSTOM EGYPT FOUNDER, SURVIVING HIJAB AND FACE OF NIKE PRO HIJAB HEALTH AND FITNESS LYDIA NSEKERA BURUNDI PRESIDENT, NATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE (NOC) OF BURUNDI AND MEMBER OF FIFA COUNCIL SPORT/GOVERNANCE WINNIE BYANYIMA UGANDA EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, UNAIDS SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT NGOZI OKONJO-IWEALA NIGERIA CHAIR, BOARD OF THE GLOBAL ALLIANCE FOR VACCINES AND IMMUNISATION (GAVI) HEALTHCARE PHUMZILE MLAMBO-NGCUKA SOUTH AFRICA EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, UNITED NATIONS (UN) WOMEN SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT WARIS DIRIE SOMALIA PRESIDENT AND FOUNDER, DESERT FLOWER FOUNDATION SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT ELLEN JOHNSON SIRLEAF LIBERIA FIRST FEMALE PRESIDENT OF LIBERIA, NOBEL PEACE LAUREATE GOVERNANCE YVONNE CHAKA CHAKA SOUTH AFRICA AWARD-WINNING MUSICIAN ENTERTAINMENT SAHLE-WORK ZEWDE ETHIOPIA PRESIDENT OF ETHIOPIA GOVERNANCE MAMOKGETHI (KGETHI) PHAKENG SOUTH AFRICA VICE-CHANCELLOR, UNIVERSITY OF CAPE TOWN (UCT) EDUCATION REBECCA ENONCHONG CAMEROON FOUNDER & CEO, APPSTECH TECHNOLOGY BONANG MATHEBA SOUTH AFRICA MEDIA PERSONALITY, ENTREPRENEUR ENTERTAINMENT FATMA SAMOURA SENEGAL SECRETARY-GENERAL, FIFA SPORT IRENE CHARNLEY SOUTH AFRICA FOUNDER, SMILE COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY UCHENNA ‘UCHE’ PEDRO NIGERIA FOUNDER AND CEO, BELLANAIJA MEDIA ILWAD ELMAN SOMALIA FOUNDER, ELMAN PEACE CENTRE ACTIVISM WENDY APPELBAUM SOUTH AFRICA FOUNDER AND CHAIRPERSON, DE MORGENZON WINE ESTATE ENTREPRENEUR OLAJUMOKE ADENOWO NIGERIA FOUNDER, AD CONSULTING ADVERTISING BETHLEHEM TILAHUN ALEMU ETHIOPIA FOUNDER AND CEO, SOLEREBELS FOOTWEAR, GARDEN OF COFFEE, TEFFTASTIC ENTREPRENEUR NKOSAZANA DLAMINI-ZUMA SOUTH AFRICA MINISTER OF COOPERATIVE GOVERNANCE AND TRADITIONAL AFFAIRS, SOUTH AFRICA GOVERNANCE WENDY ACKERMAN SOUTH AFRICA EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, PICK ‘N PAY RETAIL CASTER SEMENYA SOUTH AFRICA OLYMPIC CHAMPION SPORT RAWYA MANSOUR EGYPT FOUNDER AND CEO, RAMSCO AGRICULTURE ARUNMA OTEH NIGERIA ACADEMIC SCHOLAR, UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD FORMER TREASURER AND VICE PRESIDENT, WORLD BANK LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE AFRICA ADVISORY GROUP MEMBER FINANCE FATOU BENSOUDA GAMBIA PROSECUTOR, INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL COURT (ICC) LAW HAJER SHARIEF LIBYA HUMAN RIGHTS ADVOCATE ACTIVISM AMINA J. MOHAMMED NIGERIA DEPUTY SECRETARY-GENERAL, UNITED NATIONS SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT PRECIOUS MOTSEPE SOUTH AFRICA FOUNDER, AFRICAN FASHION INTERNATIONAL FASHION LUPITA NYONG’O KENYA OSCAR-WINNING ACTOR ENTERTAINMENT VERA SONGWE CAMEROON EXECUTIVE SECRETARY, UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFRICA SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT MAGDA WIERZYCKA SOUTH AFRICA FOUNDER, SYGNIA FINANCE TARA FELA-DUROTOYE NIGERIA FOUNDER, HOUSE OF TARA INTERNATIONAL BEAUTY THERESA KACHINDAMOTO MALAWI CHIEF OF DEDZA DISTRICT SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT

Congratulations to all of these women especially Nigerian Women who made the list.

Credit: Forbes Africa