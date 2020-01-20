IYC warns IPOB to stay away from Bayelsa

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has warned the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) against holding its planned national meeting in Bayelsa State.

The Chairman of IYC, Central Zone, Kennedy Olorogun, who gave the warning in Yenagoa, advised IPOB to steer clear of Bayelsa State.

There were reports that the IPOB was mobilising its members to converge on Yenagoa, the state capital, for their annual congress meeting on Sunday (yesterday) or any other day that would be feasible for the gathering in January.

But Olorogun while reacting to the reports said the proposed IPOB meeting was a threat to the peace of the state and the Ijaw nation.

He, therefore, called on security agencies to be on alert and stop any such meeting by IPOB from taking place in the state.

He contended that if the meeting was allowed, the gathering would be viewed as a direct affront on the Ijaw people.

“We are also advising the peace-loving Igbo residents in Bayelsa State to prevail on their brothers to not cause a crisis as anyone caught will face the consequences.

“We also want to urge our people to be vigilant and furnish the IYC with useful information about the meeting in any part of the state, ” the Ijaw youth leader said.