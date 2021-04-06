ICYMI: Kogi Police Arrest Suspected Buhari ‘Must Go’ Campaigners In Lokoja

Police in Kogi State have confirmed the arrest of two persons caught yesterday midnight allegedly carrying out ‘smear campaign against Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari’ in Lokoja, the state capital.

Ayuba Edeh, the state Police Commissioner, explained that at about 2:30 a.m. yesterday, policemen attached to the command arrested two young men.

They were allegedly painting buildings and carrying posters with the inscription ‘Buhari Must Go’.

The Commissioner disclosed that while the people have the right to protest, however, he said it must be done lawfully without inciting the public.

According to him, the young men could not have been protesting at the wee hours of the night as being insinuated, as painting walls, buildings and pasting anti-Buhari posters cannot be termed as peaceful protest.

He said the police command was working round the state to ensure the protection of lives and property.

He warned mischief makers to stay clear of the state, as he promised that his command would fish out and arrest perpetrators of crimes in the state.

This medium gathered that at an odd hour of yesterday, some youths allegedly invaded Lokoja, campaigning against the President through paintings on buildings as well as carrying posters with the inscription ‘Buhari Must Go’.