Ize-Iyamu Declared Winner Of The APC Primary Election

June 22, 2020
 

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has been declared of winner the just concluded All Progressives Congress, APC, direct primary election.

The primary election of the state which was supervised by governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State declared Ize-Iyamu winner of the election after collating the results turned in by the returning officers in all the local government areas of the state.

Ize-Iyamu topped the polls with  27,838 votes, while his closest rival, Dr Pius Odubu scored 3,776, while Mr Osaro Obaze pulled 2,751 votes.

Ize-Iyamu was one of the most visible candidates among other contenders in the APC and is now set to fly the party’s flag come September 19 for the governorship election 

