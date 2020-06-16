JAMB Approves 160 As Cut-off Marks for 2020 Admission Into Tertiary Institutions 

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Professor Is-haq Oloyede has announced the cut-off marks into all tertiary institutions for the 2020 academic session, warning institutions not to charge more than N2000 for their screening exercise.

Oloyede directed all Universities to fix their cut-off marks at 160 and above, Polytechnic 120 and above as well as Colleges of Education, CoE, and Innovative institutions 100 and above.

Oloyede who disclosed this at the 2020 policy meeting on admissions to tertiary institutions said that 612, 557 candidates were offered admission, about 510,957 admission spaces were unused by tertiary institutions in 2019.

He explained that, 1,157,977 candidates had the required five credits with English and mathematics which qualified them to sit for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations, UTME, last year.

In his address, the Registrar said “Out of 1,157,977 candidates who sat for UTME in 2019, about 612,557 were admitted.”

Oloyede added that candidates waiting for their results will only be considered when they are uploaded on its website.

Commenting on the process, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu directed JAMB and tertiary institutions to proceed with the conduct of 2020/2021 admissions.

Stating that admission processes are expected to commence in August based on the guidelines released by JAMB.

Adamu who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, urged JAMB and tertiary institutions to consider candidates with previous years Senior School Certificate Examination and other qualifying results, to proceed with the admission process.

He said “government will make arrangement that will accommodate applicants who will be taking the examination when the opportunity to do so is worked out.

“As major stakeholders, we must jointly come up with reactions that would realign our programmes to these new realities.

“While these reactions are being fine-tuned to check their capacities and capabilities to withstand the new reality, JAMB and tertiary institutions could take advantage of the current situation and consider candidates with previous years Senior School Certificate Examination and other qualifying results, to proceed on with the admission process.

“Whatever arrangement that the country comes up with in the long run, will surely accommodate those who will be taking the examination when the opportunity to do so is worked out.”