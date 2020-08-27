JAMB Delists More Than 22 CBT Centres For Defrauding Candidates of N59m

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has delisted more than 22 Computer-Based Test, CBT, centres for allegedly defrauding 11,823 of its candidates to the tune of N59 million.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed this on Thursday during a virtual meeting with representatives of the affected centres.

According to him, they did this by charging candidates more than approved amount for effecting correction on profile as well as bypassing One-Time Password, OTP, required of candidates to initiate such changes.

He said, “The purpose of calling this meeting is to interact with 22 of you (institutions) that have grossly violated the prescription of the Board, particularly during Covid-19, and those who have done things not expected to do, thereby endangering the lives of candidates that they were supposed to protect.

“Not only that, we have discovered that the 22 of you have also defrauded candidates by collecting from them more than you are expected to collect and doing certain things that would bypass the normal process and procedure.

“We have invited you to this meeting to hear you out and also let the public know how some of you are engaging in criminal activities in the process of registering candidates. There are some of you that can even be classified as certified fraudsters.”

He noted that the affected CBT centres owners would also be prosecuted, and the Board has reversed the changes done illegally by affected candidates but the money paid to JAMB to effect the changes remain intact on their profiles.

He advised such candidates to change their passwords to avoid further damage following exposure of the secret code to operators of the now blacklisted CBT centres.

Oloyede lamented that all owners of the affected CBT centres are from one section of the country, saying such behaviour of fleecing both innocent and not innocent candidates of several amounts of money under the guise of effecting changes in registration details portends danger for the country.

“Some of you were collecting N3,000, N5,000 from candidates (for an amount that supposed to be N200 as service charge for the centre). What you have collected is over N59 Million”, adding that JAMB has concrete proof of the infractions as the Board made undercover payments to the centres in order to actually detect the fraud that was being perpetrated by them.

Some CBT representatives who spoke at the meeting , apologised and admitted to the illegal activities but blamed the problem on technical staff.

The affected CBT centres are Bright Stars, Aba, Abia State, 68 candidates; Flourish Computer Centre, Akwa Ibom State-105; Ibom-E-Library, Akwa Ibom-12; Chukwuemeka Odumegwu University, Igbariam-661. Anambra State; Deacons Digital Solutions Ltd-96; Federal Poly, Oko 314, Mega Dataview, Onitsha-733.

Others are Bayelsa State; Linnet Paul Innovative Institute, Yenagoa- 3435; Niger Delta University-1200; Edo State: Diict, Benin-81;Gateway Edutech,Benin-10; Gifted Hands science and Technology, Benin-223; NABTEB ICT Training Centre, Benin-291; Samuel Adegboyega University, Ogwa-670 and Supreme ICT Foundation, Benin-22.

The list also includes Enugu State: Elco ICT, Nsukka-538; Peaceland And Stalwart Solutions, Enugu-554; Union ICT-773; Kaduna State: Time online ICT, Sabon Tasha, Kaduna-67: Lagos State: Duntro High School, Surulere-21; Elite BusinessConsult, Ikorodu 218 and Rivers State: Ave Maria international academy, Rumuodara, Port Harcourt-1731.