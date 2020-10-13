JAMB Shuts Down 7 Centres In Bayelsa Over Examination Misconduct

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has recently shut down seven examination centres in Bayelsa over violations of rules and guidelines governing exam conduct.

Prior to that, Bayelsa will now have just four centres remaining to house about 24,000 candidates.

JAMB’s State Coordinator, Abdusalam Mohammed who gave the disclosure in Yenagoa explained that some of the infringed centres duplicated Virtual Private Network (VPN) of their router.

Other centres were indicted for demanding huge sum of money from the candidates during registration.

According to the Coordinator, “Bayelsa altogether had 11 centres, however, seven have been removed from our platforms for liable examination offences.

The owners tampered with our VPN. Also, the monitoring team we sent came back with reports that students in other centers were charged N5,000 for other illegal services.