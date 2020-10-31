James Bond Actor, Sean Connery, Dies At 90

Legendary British actor Sean Connery, best known in seven films for playing the fictional spy James Bond, has died at the age of 90.

During his decades-long career, the Scottish actor, who was knighted in 2000, received several awards, including an Oscar, three Golden Globes and two Bafta awards.

Tributes started flowing in immediately for Connery, who was considered one of his generation’s greatest movie stars.

“A post on the Twitter account maintained for fellow Bond actor Roger Moore who died in 2017 said,” How infinitely sad to hear the news that Sir Sean Connery has passed away.

Connery claimed his 1988 Oscar for best supporting actor for his appearance in “The Untouchables” as an Irish policeman.

In “The Search for Red October,” “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” and “The Rock2, he also starred.”

Connery, the first actor to deliver the unforgettable “Bond, James Bond,” created six official films as the creation of novelist Ian Fleming, offering what many now regard as the definitive depiction.