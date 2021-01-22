James Bond Stuntman, Rémy Julienne, Reportedly Dies Of COVID-19

James Bond stuntman, Rémy Julienne, has died from COVID-19 complications.

The stunt performer, aged 60 was hospitalised two weeks ago in Montargis after testing positive for coronavirus, and was from there moved into intensive care.

Confirming his demise, a relative of the stunt star said Julienne died on Thursday evening, “What was bound to happen has happened. His death was predictable, as he was on an artificial respirator.”

In a similar vein, a friend of Julienne, Jean-Pierre Door while confirming his death to AFP, said, “Yesterday, he still had plans in his head. The plans to raise the waterfall to the rank of art, it is sad because Rémy loved life. He wanted to live. His body has left us but it will remain in our hearts forever.”

Julienne was a French motocross champ who started his movie career in 1964 when he doubled for French actor Jean Marais in a film called Fantomas, in which he was asked to ride a motorbike.

Julienne’s most famous work came in the James Bond franchise, while working on six films; For Your Eyes Only, Octopussy, The Living Daylights, A View To Kill, Licence To Kill and GoldenEye.