January 18 School Resumption Date Stands – FG

By Onwuka Gerald

After striking an agreement with governors, Commissioners and other concerned stakeholders, the Federal Government has said that the January 18 resumption date for schools stands.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono who gave the disclosure on Wednesday, said the consensus was reached at a meeting between the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu and other Commissioners of Education in Abuja.

His words, “We have had extensive talks with state governors, proprietors of schools, labour /staff unions and students’ representatives.

And the resolution reached is that we should reopen all schools.

He said upon resumption, that parents and institutions must adhere to COVID-19 protocols which includes:

1) Ensuring regular supply of water and sanitizers.

2) Compulsory use of facemasks by staff, students and school workers.

3) Temperature check and hand washing facilities placed at strategic locations.

4) Maintaining social distancing and suspending large gatherings.

5) Avoid overcrowding

6) Functional clinics should be made available.

They concluded that the above listed protocols will be constantly reviewed and at such, parents and school authorities should ensure strict compliance.