Japan Navy begin Mideast deployment amid Iran tension

Japan will proceed with a previously planned naval deployment to the Middle East despite increased risks in the region after President Donald Trump warned Iran of major retaliation if it sought revenge for the U.S. killing last week of a top general. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose country has a military alliance with the U.S. and good ties with Iran, told a news conference Monday that Tokyo was deeply concerned about rising tensions. The comments were Abe’s first since the attack, and came hours after Iran said it would abandon limits on uranium enrichment, leaving a landmark 2015 nuclear deal dead in all but name. “Any further escalation should be avoided,” Abe said in Ise, Japan, adding that he planned to proceed with the dispatch of Self-Defense Forces to gather information that could help protect Japanese-related shipping in the Middle East. “I call on all of those involved to make all possible diplomatic efforts to calm tensions.”