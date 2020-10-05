Japanese Fashion Designer, Kenzo Takada Dies From COVID-19

Japanese iconic fashion designer, Kenzo Takada aged 81 has died from COVID-19 complications.

Takada’s death was confirmed by his family through a statement made available to the press. They said he died in a hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine, close to Paris.

Meanwhile, a Public Relations Officer for Kenzo’s brand confirmed his demise, but didn’t give cause of death.

His fashion house revealed via a statement that is was quite painful to have lost Takada, as he has since been an exemplary figure in the fashion industry with his consistent clamour for the extraordinary.

Kenzo’s Artistic Direcror, Felipe Oliveira Baptista said the energy, kindness and talent displayed by deceased Takada was something special, adding that they miss him already.

Kenzo before his death, had retired from his fashion house since 1999 and pursued a career in art.

The founder of KENZO fashion house was born on February 27, 1939, and his love for fashion started right after reading his sister’s fashion magazines.

He then moved and studied at the Bunka College of Fashion in Tokyo. From there, he moved to Paris in 1965 to work as a freelance designer.