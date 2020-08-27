Jerusalema100Million: Master KG’s “Jerusalema” Hits 100 Million YouTube Views In 8 Months

“Jerusalema” by South African musician and record producer, Kgaogelo Moagi, known professionally as Master KG has hit 100 million views in just eight months on YouTube.

The Musician took to his Twitter handle, @MasterKGsa, on Thursday morning, to express appreciation to South Africans and the vocalist on the song, Nomcebo,

He wrote, “I still Cant Believe It..Thank you world for making it possible..Shout out to Nomcebo.”

I still Cant Believe It..Thank you world for making it possible..Shout out to @Nomcebozikode @OpenMicProdSA 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 Modimo O Maatla!!🙏🙏 #Jerusalema100Million Wanitwa Mos pic.twitter.com/hldjtTZAAo — Master Master KG!!! (@MasterKGsa) August 27, 2020

The song itself has bagged lots of amazing recognition. From going global, to sitting at the top of global music charts.

It also bagged Master KG and Nomcebo ambassador positions at the SA governmental level.

See reactions below:

@UmalambaneZN: “Seeing Master KG getting 100 million views on YouTube just reminded me of the time I got my first 100 thousand views on YouTube. Little did I know that I’ll be paving the way for people like Master KG you know. God is great man like all the time. #Jerusalema100Million”

Seeing Master KG getting 100 million views on YouTube just reminded me of the time I got my first 100 thousand views on YouTube. Little did I know that I'll be paving the way for people like Master KG you know. God is great man like all the time. #Jerusalema100Million pic.twitter.com/vkFrvHzrlW — UmalambaneZN ➐ (@UmalambaneZN) August 26, 2020

@Emmanuel_Moraba: “So all South African Celebrities ba robetse nou, is there any celebrity who congratulated Master KG for reaching #Jerusalema100Million yet?”

So all South African Celebrities ba robetse nou, is there any celebrity who congratulated Master KG for reaching #Jerusalema100Million yet? pic.twitter.com/KefJTIGtYg — Manics (@Emmanuel_Moraba) August 26, 2020

@KhomotjoAlly2: “Master KG reached 100 million views on YouTube in just 8 months❤️🇿🇦I think this is a first for a South African artist of every genre🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦❤️❤️❤️#Jerusalema100Million”

Master KG reached 100 million views on YouTube in just 8 months❤️🇿🇦I think this is a first for a South African artist of every genre🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦❤️❤️❤️#Jerusalema100Million pic.twitter.com/NZWbxm7ZrM — Khomotso🚀 (@KhomotjoAlly2) August 26, 2020