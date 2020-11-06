@jidesanwoolu Meets @MBuhari, Presents Report On ‘Lagos Destruction’ | #EndSARS (PHOTOS)

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, met with President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) on Friday.

The governor presented a report on properties destroyed by hoodlums in Lagos during the meeting at Aso Rock Villa.

“President @MBuhari met with Lagos Governor @jidesanwoolu this afternoon. A study on the scale of the damage suffered by Lagos State in the aftermath of the ENDSARS protests was presented by the Governor”, the President tweeted.

See Photos Below: