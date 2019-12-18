Jigawa Government to build 95 mosques

The Jigawa State Government has announced its plan to build 90 Friday congregational and five daily prayer mosques.

Spokesperson of the office of the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Isma’il Ibrahim confirmed the development and further disclosed that over 200 contractors are bidding for the project which will take place across the 30 constituencies in the state.

He also disclosed that Ghali Mu’azu who is the representative of the state’s Due Process and Project Monitoring Bureau, said the process of selecting the contractors would be transparent, fair and just.

