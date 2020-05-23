Jigawa State Lifts Ban On Religious Gatherings

Jigawa state government have lifted the ban on religious gatherings amidst increase in community spread of covid19.

Mr Auwal Sankara, the spokesman of Governor Muhammad Badaru while addressing the press said that Eid prayers would be observed but congregants are advised to maintain social distances in their locations and make use of facial masks.

Mr Badaru added that all places under lockdown will be opened for prayers but will be locked down after the prayers and sallah festivities are banned.

Women , children and elderly ones are advised to stay home and observe their prayers at home.



Mr Badaru stated that the virus is fast spreading in the state with eight local council areas already affected out of 27.

The NCDC had earlier reported that Jigawa was the second most affected state with covid19 after Lagos state.