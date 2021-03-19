Joe Biden Falls Multiple Times, As He Misses His Steps Boarding Air Force One

President of the United States (US), Joe Biden, stumbled at least three times while ascending the stairs of Air Force One on Friday, prompting fresh questions about his health.

Biden was flying to Atlanta to meet members of the Asian American community, following the death of six women when the incident happened.

After the third fall, he got up, paused momentarily and put himself together before making it the rest of the way up the jet stairs.

There were many reactions on social media, with some saying the oldest president in US history (Biden is 78 years old) is frail.

But in a statement, the White House said that Biden “is doing 100% fine” after his fall.

White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said, “I know folks have seen that President Biden slipped on his way up the stairs to AF1, but I’m happy to report that he is just fine and did not even require any attention from the medical team who travels with him. Nothing more than a misstep on the stairs.”

This comes a day after Biden had a bitter stand-off with President Vladimir Putin of Russia.

In an interview earlier this week, Biden called Putin a killer, which made the Russian leader to pull out of an envoy to the US.

But Putin, who mocked Biden by saying it takes a killer to identify another killer, wished his American counterpart good health.