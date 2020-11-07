Joe Biden In Historic Election Win, Emerges United State’s President-Elect

Joe Biden has won the American Presidency over Donald Trump.

After the Democrat claimed some crucial battleground states held by the Republican incumbent in 2016, TV networks predicted a sealed win Saturday.

Trump had no instant reaction to the declaration, but as Biden’s lead increased after the election on Tuesday during the vote counts, the Republican president lashed out with baseless allegations of fraud and wrongly argued that he had won.

“As he left for his Virginia golf course earlier Saturday, he reiterated this, tweeting:” I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT! However, after George H. W. Bush at the start of the 1990s, the outcome now condemns 74-year-old Trump to being the first one-term president.

Biden, who won with over 74 million votes, was huddled in his home town of Wilmington, Delaware, with his running mate, Kamala Harris.

Around the president-elect, who will be inaugurated on January 20, the secret service has already started to intensify its security bubble.