Joe Biden Speaks To Israeli PM, Benjamin Netanyahu, Reaffirms Support For Israel’s Right To Defend Itself Against Hamas, Other Terror Groups

Amid the ongoing violence over the control of Jerusalem, President of the United States,Joe Biden on Saturday spoke to Benjamin Netanyahu and reaffirmed US’s strong support for Israel’s right to defend itself against the rocket attacks.

In a White House release, Biden condemned the indiscriminate attacks against towns and cities across Israel as the fighting continued for the seventh day.

The release read: “Today the President spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, reaffirmed his strong support for Israel’s right to defend itself against rocket attacks from Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza, and condemned these indiscriminate attacks against Israel.

“The President also spoke with Palestinian Authority President Abbas and conveyed a commitment to strengthening the U.S.-Palestinian partnership. They discussed a shared desire for Jerusalem to be a place of peaceful coexistence for all faiths and backgrounds.”

Biden also shared his grave concern about the intercommunal violence across Israel and welcomed the statements by the Prime Minister and other leaders opposing such hateful acts.

The US President encouraged continued steps to hold violent extremists accountable and to establish calm.

Biden and Netanyahu also discussed the current tensions in Jerusalem and expressed their shared desire for Jerusalem to be a place of peaceful coexistence for people of all faiths and backgrounds.

“The President voiced his concern about violent confrontations in the West Bank. He expressed his support for steps to enable the Palestinian people to enjoy the dignity, security, freedom, and economic opportunity that they deserve and affirmed his support for a two-state solution,” the White House said.

The US President also noted that the current period of conflict has tragically claimed the lives of Israeli and Palestinian civilians, including children.

He also raised concerns about the safety and security of journalists and reinforced the need to ensure their protection.

The two leaders agreed to continue the close consultation between their teams and to remain in touch in the days ahead.

Biden also spoke with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas to convey the commitment to strengthening the US-Palestinian partnership. Both discussed the current tensions in Jerusalem and the West Bank and expressed their shared desire for Jerusalem to be a place of peaceful coexistence for people of all faiths and backgrounds.

Biden stressed the need for Hamas to cease firing rockets into Israel and the two leaders expressed their shared concern that innocent civilians, including children, have tragically lost their lives amidst the ongoing violence.

Biden also underscored his strong commitment to a negotiated two-state solution as the best path to reach a just and lasting resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

This is to be noted that the conflict between Israel-Palestine escalated after Israeli forces raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem amid eviction protests, which left scores of Palestinians and police officers wounded.

Over 140 people, including 39 children and 22 women, have been killed so far and 950 injured in the Israeli attacks on Gaza.