Joe Biden Vows to Pick Woman as U.S. Vice President, Amongst Other Things

The United States election is fast approaching and presidential aspirants have begun to roll out their campaign promises.

Not to be left behind is Decomocrat U.S. presidential aspirant, Joe Biden who has committed to picking a woman as his running mate.

On Sunday’s Democratic debate on CNN, Mr. Biden had a couple of promises to make in response to a voter’s video taped question on how he would ensure his cabinet would be equipped to offer the best possible advice about women’s physical and financial health.

Mr Biden promised that if elected president and has the opportunity to appoint someone to the courts, he’ll appoint the first black woman of the courts. He stressed that it is long overdue.

He also said his cabinet under his administration will be a reflection of the country.

Joe Biden said:

“There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be my vice president.”

He also didn’t hesitate to point to the fact that he wrote the domestic violence law that prohibits anyone who abuses someone else from owning a gun.

Mr Biden took to Instagram to reiterate his stance on picking a woman as his running mate and his firm resolve to defeat the current president of United States, Donald Trump.

