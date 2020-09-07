JOHESU Threatens Strike Action Over Inappropriate Payment Of COVID-19 Inducement Allowance



The Joint Health Sector Unions, JOHESU, has issued a strong warning to the Federal Government that it will proceed on a nationwide strike if they don’t get the appropriate payment for their COVID-19 inducement allowance by midnight of September 13.

According to the group, it is forced to draw attention to the deliberate short-changing of its members in the payment of COVID-19 inducement allowances.

In a news conference on Monday in Abuja, Biobelemoye Josiah, stated that, Federal Ministry of Health, FMoH, ought to redress and supervise the adherence to the payment of 40 per cent or 50 per cent COVID-19 SIHA as appropriate to all health workers in Isolation Centres, FHIs and other related health facilities.

He said, “It becomes imperative to inform you that if the federal government does not meet these demands by midnight of September 13, JOHESU will have no choice than to commence a nationwide seven days warning strike.

“The strike will include our members in all the Federal Health Institutions (FHIs), states and Local Government health institutions,” Josiah said.

“The Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) ought to redress and supervise the adherence to the payment of 40 per cent or 50 per cent COVID-19 SIHA as appropriate to all health workers in Isolation Centres, FHIs and other related health facilities.

“This is without discrimination bordering on clinical or non-clinical status based on our Memorandum of Understanding of April 21 and as admitted by the FMoH at a meeting of July 1 that the payment of 10 per cent was done in error.

“Consequently, FMoH agreed to correct the anomaly and pay the outstanding balance of 40 per cent of Consolidated Basic Salary to all the beneficiaries hitherto earning N5,000 as hazard allowance.

“The federal government did not ensure total and full implementation of the July 1 agreement with JOHESU when it disbursed the third tranche of the allowance for June.

“This has created grumbling across our membership and the challenge of assuaging the affected and restive members.

“The situation has made it impossible to guarantee industrial harmony within the generality of JOHESU members.

“Also government was not forthcoming in the payment of all withheld salaries of members at Jos University Teaching Hospital, Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, including the April and May 2018 salaries and adjustment of CONHESS salary structure.”

On the recent increase in the pump price of fuel and electricity tariff he said, “We at JOHESU take cognisance of the deregulation of fuel prices by the Petroleum Pricing Regulatory Agency.

“We, in strong terms, reject the hike in electricity tariff, especially at this critical period occasioned by COVID-19 because it clearly increases the sufferings of poor Nigerians.

“As a short term solution, we demand urgent fixing of our refineries to begin local refining and mitigate the volatility of the petroleum products prices with attendant anti-masses effect.”