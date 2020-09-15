John Boyega Steps Down As Brand Ambassador For Jo Malone In Protest Of ‘Cultural Dismissal’

Nigerian-British actor John Boyega has resigned as global ambassador for perfume brand Jo Malone in protest, after he was replaced in an ad he made for them by a Chinese actor.

The Star Wars actor made the personal video in his home city of London, but it was re-shot for the Chinese market.

The company has apologised for what it described as a “misstep” that caused “offence”.

However, Boyega has said Jo Malone was “wrong” to have used another actor “without my consent or prior notice”.

Writing on Twitter, the star said while he accepted that companies would use different representatives around the world, “dismissively trading out one’s culture this way is not something I can condone”.

He said:

“I have decided to step down as Jo Malone’s global ambassador. When I joined the brand as their first male global ambassador last year, I created the short film we used to launch the campaign. It won the Fragrance Foundation Virtual awards 2020 for Best Media Campaign.

“Their decision to replace my campaign in China by using my concepts and substituting a local brand ambassador for me, without either my consent or prior notice, was wrong. The film celebrated my personal story– showcasing my hometown, including my friends and featuring my family.

While many brands understandably use a variety of global and local ambassadors , dismissively trading out one’s culture this way is not something I can condone.

It’s back to back but I assure you this will be dealt with swiftly. I don’t have time for nonsense. We press on and strong. Stay blessed people ❤️”.

Jo Malone, which is owned by Estee Lauder, has since removed the advert from its campaign in China.

“We deeply apologise for what, on our end, was a mistake in the local execution of the John Boyega campaign,” they said in statement on Monday.