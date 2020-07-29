Johnson Onuigbo’s Death; A “Big Blow” — PDP Mourns Abia State Chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed shock over the death of the Chairman of Abia state Chapter of the party, Chief Johnson Onuigbo.

Chief Onuigbo reportedly passed away, on Monday evening.

A source who pleaded anonymity confirmed the death of the party chairman whose tenure could have expired on April but for the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the source could not give further details as to the cause of his sudden demise.

According to multiple reports, his remains have since being deposited at an undisclosed mortuary in Umuahia.

Reacting, the PDP, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said his death, particularly at this critical time in the history of “our nation, is indeed a big blow to our great party both at the national level as well as Abia state and our nation, Nigeria, in general.”

The statement reads: “Chief Onuigbo was popularly known, remained a loyal party man and an exceptionally committed leader, who played sacrificial roles towards the stability and growth of our great party at the local government, state and national levels.

“Chief Onuigbo was a team player, who spared nothing in serving the interest of the people, as a local government chairman in Abia state, Abia Central Zonal Vice Chairman as well as the State Chairman of our party.

“Our party leaders, members and supporters across board are in deep sorrow, but we draw solace in the fact that Chief Onuigbo lived a worthy life in the service of humanity to the glory of God.”

The PDP condoled with the Onuigbo family, the government and people of Abia state, the Abia state PDP family, the people of Umuahia North Local Government as well as the Anglican Church of Nigeria, where Chief Onuigbo was a Knight of St. Christopher.

“Our party prays God to grant us all the fortitude to bear this huge loss,” it added.