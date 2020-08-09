Jonathan Advocates Against Politics Of Anger, Bitterness

Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has warned politicians in the country against politics of bitterness and violence.

The former President, who stated this during a virtual conference organized by a cultural association, Ijaw Nation Development Group, INDG, tasked politicians to pursue a common interest of development irrespective of political affiliations.

Jonathan noted that the purpose of politics was not to divide the people.

According to him, “To the politicians amongst us, let us shun politics of bitterness and violence. Politics is not about creating and fighting enemies, it is not about dividing the people.

“It is about aspiring for a platform and the ability to utilise it to positively impact our people and develop the nation.

“Irrespective of party differences, let us forge a common agenda that will promote peace, unity and prosperity among our people.”

The immediate past president added that he would like to see the people play key roles in the emergence of those who leads them and how they are led.