Jonathan May Be Assassinated – Cleric Warns

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has been cautioned to be careful as his enemies would make an attempt on his life this year.

Prophet Bomadi Serimoedumu, General Overseer (GO) of Mount Zion Divine Gospel Ministry Inc. made this known in a prophetic message he delivered on Sunday at Paradise City Zion, headquarters of the ministry at Bomadi, Delta State.

According to Prophet Serimoedumu, “The life of Goodluck Jonathan, former President of Nigeria, who is now an international citizen as well as philanthropy, is in danger as assassins are said to be on his trail.

“They will send assassins to kill Goodluck Jonathan, I mean his political enemies, but they will not succeed.

“Pray for Jonathan, let Nigerians pray for him, let the whole Ijaw pray for him because he has much assignment to fulfil”.

The first Nigerian President to lose a re-election and hand over power willingly, the former President, had recently called it quits with partisan politics in order to concentrate on his national and international duties through his Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF).